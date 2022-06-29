WhatsApp Plus for Android, how to download the app

WhatsApp is one of the most popular platforms when it comes to sending messages, videos, photos, and files. And the plus version has many advantages that more and more users want to download it every day, but the thing that many are wondering about is how to download it from the Android operating system.

Among the advantages Whatsapp plus Is that it allows you to activate Airplane mode, as well as send files larger than 50MB, and have greater control over the information you share with your contacts, photos, videos, and more emojis and reactions available. Next, we will tell you how to download it for your Android device without difficulties.

How to download WhatsApp Plus app?

This version of WhatsApp is not yet compatible with Android devices and must be downloaded from an external platform. This is not recommended, but for users who really want to enjoy the app, we give you the steps that you must follow.

You must first delete the official WhatsApp application from your device.

Check the update to download the WhatsApp Plus version, from a secure website.

When you download it, it will give you the option to install WhatsApp Plus. Before installing it, you will get warnings that are already there by default, to get the version you have to ignore them and continue the process.

The APK file will appear, and you will see a window telling you that you are going to install an app from an unknown source, click Allow, and then to finish the process.

There you can add a phone number to link your device contacts.

This way you will have the new version of WhatsApp Plus to enjoy the benefits on your device, even if you have an Android operating system.

