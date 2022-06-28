June 28, 2022

WhatsApp | How to write to someone without asking for their number | Applications | Hoax 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Roger Rehbein June 28, 2022 3 min read

Have you really tried all the functions ? Quick Messaging is not only an app for sending text messages but you can also do countless things like using reactions, animated stickers and even you can create your own app using the web version.

But it is not the only thing. Although it is a little known tool, It now allows you to talk to a contact without having to ask for their phone number. how did you do it? It’s very simple and you don’t need to be an expert or go to weird sites to do it.

How to write to a contact on WhatsApp without asking for their number

  • The first thing you should do is log into WhatsApp.
  • Then tap on app settings.
  • In it you will see your profile name and a small icon representing a QR code.
  • Click the code and your personal QR code will open.
With a QR code, you can write to your friends without having to schedule them on WhatsApp. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • What we want is to scan the other person without having to dial their number.
  • Open the camera and scan your friend’s QR code.
  • The window will automatically open for you to chat.
  • And ready. Talk as much as you want and you don’t have to dial her number.

Why you should clear WhatsApp cache

  • First of all, clearing the WhatsApp cache will free up some space on your mobile device. Often this tends to be more than 1 GB.
  • Similarly, deleting the app’s cache will also prevent the app from suffering from bugs or some bugs.
  • Likewise, if you wish to do so, you will also delete some unwanted files that were only used to update or install WhatsApp.
  • It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.
  • It also does not work to log out of the fast messaging app. In case you wish to do so, you must click on “Force Close”.
  • To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

How do you know if your friend or partner has added you to WhatsApp

  • The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.
  • Click Settings and create a broadcast list.
  • At that time, you should specify the contacts you have doubts if you have identified them or not.
  • When you have everything, you should write a salutation.
  • Now wait about an hour to see if everyone you sent has read it.

