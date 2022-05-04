WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | May 31, 2022 | Applications | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

do you use The WhatsApp For all kinds of things? Many users use the platform belonging to Meta not only to talk via text messages, but also to make calls, video calls and a variety of multimedia content. But the fun may be over soon.

If you don’t want to lose it all, then You should know that on May 31st The WhatsApp It will lock multiple user accounts on unsupported devices. and he? This will affect both Android and iPhone terminals. from mag We leave the list to you.

List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on May 31

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.7

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Apple iPhone SE

iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

How do I know that my cell phone will remain without WhatsApp?

Make sure it doesn’t have Android 4.1 or lower if it has Google OS.

In the case of iPhones, they must have iOS 10, otherwise it will not be compatible.

To do this, go to Settings, then System and finally Software Update.

Check the type of Android you are currently using.

Why does a star appear after my WhatsApp message

If a star appears out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.

The first thing you should do is tap on the said text.

You will then see the status bar located at the top of the chat.

There, click on the crossed star and that’s it, the icon will disappear.

This means that at some point, when you don’t realize it, you’ve bookmarked a portion of your conversation.

This way it will always be pinned to the top of the chat unless you turn it off.

Remember that you can easily mark a message as favorite and filter it when you open WhatsApp.

How to remove the “archived” tab from your WhatsApp chats

The first thing will be to log into WhatsApp.

Then you should enter “archived”.

Choose to unarchive that conversation or, in any case, you no longer use it, delete it.

On the other hand, if you want the Archived tab to be placed at the bottom of all your conversations and not at the top, do that.

Go to Settings and Chats and turn off Keep Archived Chats.

This way, all archived conversations will eventually appear, without interrupting the display of the application.

