WhatsApp is ending the mobile number, this is the new way to communicate through the application

WhatsApp will work on a new feature Which would allow users Avoid sharing your phone number with multiple people. This option will provide the ability to create a unique username, accompanied by a PIN that users can share with people they want to add to their contact list in the app.

With this implementation, the process of adding people to WhatsApp will be simpler and more private, because it will not be necessary to provide a personal phone number.

According to WaBetaInfo, this feature is under development for Android mobile phones.

The new WhatsApp feature lets you create a username and PIN. For example, the username could be @MariaD, and the PIN would be four digits that shouldn’t include any private information, such as a two-step verification code. A PIN is an optional feature that gives users more control over who can contact them.

By setting up a username and PIN, users must share this data with the people they want to communicate with on WhatsApp, rather than providing their phone numbers.

This is an optional feature that will give users more control over who can contact them.

Those who already have the number will continue to see it; the username option will only apply to new interactions.

One effective way to control who contacts a user on WhatsApp is through privacy settings.

In the Settings section and then Privacy, each user can manage who can see their last connection, online status, profile picture, status updates, as well as read receipts.

In this section also The user can decide who can add him to groups: You have the option to allow everyone to do this, limit it to just your contacts, or exclude specific people.

WhatsApp has provided a number of basic tips to help users recognize scams on the platform and stay protected. The social network Meta recognizes that “anyone can be a victim of a scam.”

It recommends that users do not respond to suspected scam messages, block and report scammers, and review and adjust their privacy settings for added security.

Although it may seem obvious, this is the first recommendation that WhatsApp gives to its users. Scammers often send messages that contain links or malware. If you suspect a message might be a scam, it’s best to ignore it entirely. WhatsApp advises: “Do not reply, click on any links, or forward the message.”

Another tip from the messaging platform is to block and report the unknown contact. This prevents the sender from continuing to send messages and helps protect the account by notifying WhatsApp of potential fraud attempts. Additionally, reporting the contact allows the platform to take action to prevent future fraud and protect other users.

To block and report a contact, follow these steps:

Open chat. Select the three dots at the top right of the chat. Click on “More”. Select “Report” and “Block”.

Privacy Settings

In the Privacy section, users can customize their WhatsApp account settings, choosing between public or private options depending on their preferences and security needs.