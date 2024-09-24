WhatsApp in purple: How to activate it without paying peso

The app allows for greater customization in its beta version. (Infobae Photosynthesis)

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app from Meta, will introduce one of the most anticipated developments by users, the ability to change the colors of chat bubbles, allowing you to further customize your user experience.

Recently, there has been talk of incorporating new themes that include colors like purple, blue, red, and more.

Although this feature has not been officially released yet,There are ways to get it for free. Here we tell you how you can achieve it.

This is what the platform customization looks like. (Image: Wabita Info)

The option to customize chat colors is one of the most anticipated features by users. Currently, the standard appearance of chat bubbles on WhatsApp is green, a color that has been distinctive on the platform since its inception.

However, everything seems to indicate that this will change very soon. According to the specialized portal WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new function that will allow you to modify the colors of chat bubbles, It offers a range of options such as purple, black, orange, white and blue.

In addition to the new colors, users will be able to choose from a variety of custom wallpapers that include images of beaches, flowers, plants, and other designs.

These new features are only available on Android. (Photo: EFE/Marcelo Saão)



Although this function is not yet available to the general public, It is now accessible through the beta version of WhatsApp, which is only available to Android users.

WhatsApp Beta is a beta version of the app that allows users to try out new features before they are officially released.

Those who join the beta program can enjoy custom bubble colors and new backgrounds.In addition to contributing your comments to improve the application experience. For those who want to try this version, the steps are simple:

Go to Google Play Store on your Android device.

Search for “WhatsApp” and select the app.

Scroll down until you find the “Become a Beta Tester” option.

Click “I want to share”.

It is important to note that the pilot program has a limited number of places.So if it’s not available right now, you’ll have to wait until more spaces become available.

WhatsApp is trying to incorporate more colors besides the popular green. (Illustration)

The app offers other ways to customize your messaging experience, such as specific notifications for favorite contacts. This option allows you to adjust the notification tone, vibration, and even the color of the light emitted by the phone.when you receive a message from certain contacts. To set up these custom notifications, follow these steps:

Go to the chat of the person you want to customize. Select your name at the top of the conversation. Tap on “Notifications” and set the ringtone, vibration level, and light color if your device allows it.

The changes will be saved automatically, this way you can quickly recognize messages from your most important contacts. If you also want to mark a contact as a favorite, go to the profile and until the end, you will find the option “Add to Favorites”, which makes it easier to make calls or video calls.

The app will broadcast news through its official channels. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

It is clear that the platform is working on updating in terms of customization. These new features, which are still under testing, They want to give users more freedom to adapt the app to their personal style.

Developing these features means that WhatsApp engineers and designers are fine-tuning the details, To make sure it works properly before it is officially released.

Beta users may already be able to try out these new features, but the final version will be available in future updates to the app.