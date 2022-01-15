WhatsApp | How to send a selfie with an in-app animation filter | AnimeGANv2 | Applications | Smart phones | technology | Applications | Applications | trick | wander | viral | nda | nnni | data

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging application where you can send all kinds of multimedia files such as: photos, videos, audios, Word documents, Excel, PDF, etc.; So today we are going to teach you a simple trick so that through the aforementioned platform you can share any of your favorite selfies with cartoon filter, do you want to know how to do it? We will explain that below.

It is important to clarify that The WhatsApp It has only six basic color filters, so to turn your selfie into anime, as we can see in the cover photo, it will be necessary to turn to a page called animeIt does its job effectively and is able to turn all your selfies, even a group of them, into an anime character.

How to send a selfie with an “anime” style filter on WhatsApp

First, from your mobile phone or PC, you have to open the browser of your choice, it can be Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge, etc., and find the page anime . click here to go straight.

. click to go straight. When you are on the website, you will see a box with the following notification “Drop image here or click to download” , press it.

, press it. Here your gallery or file browser will open so you can choose the image you want to turn into an anime.

Preferably a self-portrait or a well-regarded photo of your face.

Then, at the bottom touch the “Sumbit” button and wait for the platform to finish the conversion process.

Click for a few seconds on the converted image to anime and save it to your device or computer.

finally open The WhatsApp And enter any conversation to send the photo with the animation filter.

How to send a selfie with the “Simpsons” style filter on WhatsApp

For this it will be necessary to use a complementary application for The WhatsApp Its name is DollToon, you get it from a file google apps the App Store .

Its name is DollToon, you get it from a file the . Once installed, open it.

Select your skin tone, hair style and color, as well as your gender, male or female.

You can also modify the clothes, if you want it to be more formal or informal.

When everything is ready, just click on the “Download Image” option.

The image will already appear in your mobile gallery, so open now The WhatsApp .

. Enter any chat, it can be group or individual.

Finally, send the photo and surprise all your contacts. If you wish, you can also post it in your states or put it as a profile picture.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.