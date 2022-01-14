iOS 15 is already installed on 72% of iPhones launched in the past four years

According to Apple, iOS 15 will already be installed on 72% of iPhones launched in the past four years, and on 63% of all phones of the brand.

On September 20, 2021, Apple took a step forward in its operating systems iOS 15 officially launched for iPhone and iPod touch, as well as iPadOS 15 for various iPad models. This version in question Introduced many new features for all Apple devices, but even so, it is true that they are not quite as often as Apple is used to.

Despite this, the stats don’t lie: 72% of users of an iPhone model released in the last 4 years already have iOS 15 installedWhile 57% of users of iPad models in recent years have also installed iPadOS 15. In this way, it can be seen how users decided to update to these new versions in recent months.

iOS 15 is increasingly being installed on more devices

As mentioned by the Apple team Updated App Store statsIn it, it reveals the versions of iOS and iPadOS that users have installed. In particular, the fact that 72% of iPhone users released in the past four years already have iOS 15, while 26% of users are using iOS 14And only 2% stayed on an earlier version of iOS.

If we go to the general plan for all iPhones, According to Apple, it looks like iOS 15 will be installed on 63% of its phonesWhile 30% of users still have iOS 14 installed, only 7% are using an older version of the operating system.

On the other side, In the case of the iPad, the data is somewhat more contrast. Of the models launched in the past four years, 57% of users would use iPadOS 15, while 39% would stay on iPadOS 14, and the remaining 4% would have chosen to stay on previous versions of iOS or iPadOS. similarly, In the general level of the iPad, the new version of the operating system could have survived in only 49% of the devices, and does not even reach half of the users.

In this way, although the data is very positive compared to sectors such as Android, the truth is that These are rather low numbers compared to previous versions of iOS and iPadOS released in other years. Perhaps the fact that the news isn’t that striking, or that Apple for the first time kept security updates for users who choose to stay on iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 are factors that may be related to those numbers.

