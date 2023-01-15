WhatsApp | Find out who your partner talks to the most | Hoax 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

in The WhatsApp Now you can independently change the background color of your conversations, as well as create your own avatar with your face, animated stickers, funny GIFs and even hide the “Internet”.

But not only that, now there is a way to find out who your partner talks to the most in a simple and fast way without having any kind of hack or having to use apps that can harm your phone. The WhatsApp .

Remember that this tool should only be done with the consent of your partner so that there are no misunderstandings.

How to know who your partner talks to most on WhatsApp

The first thing would be to enter your partner’s WhatsApp.

No need to go through all your conversations.

Now you just have to enter the settings.

At that time, go to Storage & Data, and then to Manage Storage.

Then it will start downloading the amount of space that WhatsApp occupies on your cell phone.

But not only that, you will see a list of contacts that your partner talks to the most.

You will likely appear first, so stay tuned.

In this way, you will be able to see who your partner is talking to and how much your WhatsApp weighs. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yubanki)

How to see the profile picture of someone who has blocked you on WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is ask someone you trust to add you to a group with the person who blocked you.

Of course, this friend must also know the same contact.

Once they are in the same group, they will not be able to just chat.

You can also see when they read your message and even your profile picture.

The downside is that you can’t check the last connection time.

Remember that if that person leaves the group, they will not be able to chat again.

So, you will not be able to see that person’s profile picture on WhatsApp either.

How to recover deleted messages on WhatsApp

This method is useful in case you want to recover a message, photo, video, GIF or animated sticker in WhatsApp:

The first thing you should know is that if you delete a message from The WhatsApp And after you have backed up your chats, you will not be able to restore them.

And after you have backed up your chats, you will not be able to restore them. If not, do the following.

The first thing would be to uninstall WhatsApp without making a backup.

Now download it from Google Play Store or iOS Store.

At that moment, register your number again and receive the verification code.

When everything is loaded, you will be given the option to download the backup of the app.

This backup is the copy saved before the message was deleted.

How to hide the Archived tab in WhatsApp

To delete the Archived tab in WhatsApp, it is necessary to perform all the following steps:

If you have an old WhatsApp app, it is best to get the latest version from Google Play or iOS Store.

Then go to WhatsApp.

Now you should go to the application settings.

At that time go to chats.

You will need to deactivate the Keep Archived Chats tab.

With this, the Archived tab will no longer appear on your device’s home screen.

How to write “back” in WhatsApp and surprise your friends

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

Now you just have to open any chat.

At that moment, enter the following from any browser Link by FlipText.

by FlipText. Type your message and at the bottom, in the second box, it will appear ‘upside down’.

Just copy and paste it into a WhatsApp conversation.

Send it and go. Your friend will be surprised.

If you want to send another text, you need to perform the same steps as above.

How to remove the “Verification code changed” message from WhatsApp

Before entering this space, it is best to update WhatsApp.

At that time, enter the application and go to Settings and click on Account.

Then you should go to Security and there you will see an active tab saying “Show security notifications on this phone”.

All you have to do is disable the button.

With this you will never see the ‘Security code changed’ message for a particular person in the future.

If you want to delete the previous one, what you need to do is delete the entire conversation.

Remember that WhatsApp is always changing the security code so that your chats are end-to-end encrypted.

This way no one but you and your interlocutor will be able to find out what they are talking about.

How to put music in your countries on WhatsApp