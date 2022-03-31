March 31, 2022

Fue en 2013 cuando WhatsApp lanzó la función de mensajes de voz.

WhatsApp announces new functions for voice messages, get to know them!

Roger Rehbein March 31, 2022 2 min read

WhatsApp is constantly changing In order to meet the needs of their millions of users around the world.

one of The most useful WhatsApp tools, Voice messagesAnd the It was first available in 2013, almost 10 years ago, and without a doubt, it’s here to stay and, above all, to change the way we communicate.

No doubt WhatsApp voice messages are one of the most used things in this app every dayBecause it is convenient to press the microphone icon and start speaking What do I write a text message?; Plus you make yourself understood more easily.

According to the developers of the application, about 7000 million voice messages are sent per day on average; They are all protected by end-to-end encryption so you remain secure and private.

But now, due to its functions, the people of WhatsApp has decided to improve some of the functions of voice messages Which you will surely love and which we present below.

These will be the new features of WhatsApp Voice Messages

1) You will be able to listen to the voice messages outside of the chat, so you can continue to multitask or read and respond to other messages.

2) Now, when you want to send a voice message, you can pause the recording and continue it whenever you want.

3) The sound of the voice messages will also be represented as waves, which will help you to keep recording them.

4) In the same way, you will be able to listen to the voice message before sending it and also continue playing it from where you paused it. If you pause a voicemail while listening to it, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

See also  Scientists discover traces of ancient life in a 2.5 billion-year-old sapphire

5) You will be able to reproduce voice messages sent or received at 1.5x or 2x speed.

