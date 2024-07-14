What’s New in WhatsApp on iPhone and Android: Create Avatars Using AI and More

WhatsApp is developing many AI-powered features. (WhatsApp)

WhatsApp is testing and developing several new features for its mobile app on Android and iPhone. Some of these tools are powered by AI, such as Imagine Me photo editing, Google Translate integration, and 30x super zoom for the camera.

Here is a short list of features that WhatsApp has in development and beta, and may soon be added to the standard version.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that lets you edit photos using artificial intelligence. The option, called “Imagine Me,” allows users to upload or take a photo and let the AI ​​transform it according to their preferences.

WhatsApp’s new AI feature integrates Meta’s Llama 3. (Wabetta Info)

This photo editing feature can also be used to create avatars or profile pictures with a unique touch.

“Imagíname” will be integrated into WhatsApp thanks to Llama 3, the latest AI model developed by Meta. With this, the company hopes that the images edited by AI will better match users’ prompts when they type the command “@Meta AI, imagine me as…”.

According to WaBetaInfo, “Imagíname” or “Imagine me” is only available for the beta version 2.24.14.13 of WhatsApp for Android.

WhatsApp is developing a new translation feature for messages users receive or send. Designed to facilitate communication between people who speak different languages, this tool allows you to translate messages directly within the app, eliminating the need to copy and paste texts into external translators.

The feature is available to Android beta users. (Wabetta Info)

This process is made possible thanks to the integration of Google Live Translation, which allows users to download language packs directly to their mobile phones, thus avoiding the inclusion of third parties in the conversation.

WhatsApp is developing a new feature for Android users that will allow you to take photos with up to 30x zoom. Currently, the standard app offers up to 10x zoom. This improvement means users can take photos from greater distances, greatly expanding the camera capabilities within the messaging platform.

Users will have 30x zoom. (Wapita Info)

When a WhatsApp feature is said to be in development, it means that the app’s engineers and developers are creating and testing a new feature before releasing it to the public. This development phase may include several stages:

Design and planning :Define the function and design of the user interface.

Coding Programming the job within the WhatsApp program.

Internal tests:Feature evaluation by the development team to identify and fix bugs.

Experimental features are being tested by some users. (WhatsApp)

Beta Testing : Launch the feature to a select group of users using a beta version of the app to get feedback and make any necessary adjustments.

to improve : Improvements and enhancements based on feedback received.

launch: The implementation of the function in the official version of WhatsApp is available to all users.

During development, The feature may only be available in beta versions of the app, Allow WhatsApp to collect data and feedback about its performance and usefulness before it is released to the public.

When a WhatsApp feature is said to be in beta, it means that the feature is in a limited public testing phase before it is officially launched.

Both iPhone and Android users have the opportunity to sign up for WhatsApp’s beta program. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

During this phase, developers collect feedback and bug reports from beta users. This helps identify problems and make necessary adjustments to improve functionality.

Issues and bugs identified during beta testing are fixed before the official release. This phase is crucial to ensure the feature is stable and working properly.

Based on the feedback received, the developers are improving and enhancing the functionality, and adjusting any aspects that do not meet user expectations. Once the feature has been extensively tested and improved, they are preparing to roll it out to all WhatsApp users in a future app update.