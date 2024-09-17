What’s happening to Fabian Rios’ networks?

Fabian Rios He is one of the most popular actors on social media. She has been away from television since participating in the new version of the hit series in 2022. Until the silver parted usThe Colombian heartthrob has over 5 million followers on Instagram alone.

On Tuesday, those same followers were left shocked and appalled after seeing all posts from their Instagram account mysteriously disappear.

If one were to go to his profile now, there would be no trace of any photo or video posted by the actor which mostly corresponds to the loving moments he had with his beautiful family.

Did Fabian delete it himself or was his account hacked?

If he deleted them, why would he do that?

What caught the eye the most was the brief but important message that can now be read in his bio: two words accompanied by a lion emoji, “He has been chosen.”

What does it mean to be chosen? Chosen, why or by whom?

To add to the mystery, he posted a video on his Instagram stories, just a few seconds long, showing a wheel spinning non-stop on the ground.

Which has baffled millions of his followers.

Fabian has not yet made any comments on the matter.

But there is no doubt that something is happening.

Is that true? Let’s hope the actor clears up the mystery soon!