Whata Burger in Nuevo Laredo; Restaurant responds about installation

In recent days, users have been in Nuevo Laredo Social Networks They commented that they would like a chain-to-fast food restaurant Whatraburguer will settle in this city. Others pointed out that The options would be Nuevo Laredo or Reynosa. The same Series broke the silence It released details about the publications.

Whata Burger in Nuevo Laredo; are you coming or not?

According to one of the media Laredo, TexasAnd Anna Flores, the restaurant’s spokeswoman announce it They were just rumours Well the chain It has no plans to open a store in Nuevo Laredo or Reynosa. In fact, no branch in another city of Mexico has ever been thought of.

We have no news to share about Whataburger opening in Mexico.

Whataburguer announces when it will open restaurants

Anna Flores Make it clear that when there are plans to open a store, anywhere, the same chain announces it, so Whataburguer is unlikely to make it to Nuevo Laredo.

He stated that there may be a file confusionsince this hamburger chain announced some of their products I know Sold in stores Mexico, which includes HEB, Mi Tienda del Ahorro, and Walmart.

The brand recently introduced several of its signature sauces, including Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, Original Mustard, Spicy Jalapeño Ranch, and Honey BBQ Sauce to HEB Mexico and Mienda stores across the country. Spicy ketchup, real mayonnaise, and classic honey mustard are also available at select Walmarts in Mexico.

a few weeks ago in Laredo, Texas one of subsidiary offices I will be variable location cIn order to be larger, but for the time being to settle down in Mexico.

