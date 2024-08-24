What time does Mayweather vs Gotti III fight and how to watch the fight online?

floyd mayweather jra former world boxing champion with an undefeated record of 50 wins (27 by knockout), returns to the ring. “money” Faces John Gotti Thirdly At the exhibition on August 24th at Mexico City Arena.

This will be the second fight between the two boxers. They first met in a fight in 2023 in sunrise, FloridaWho was stopped in the sixth round. The fight is scheduled to last eight rounds of two minutes each.





Read also

Francisco Fernandez

MayweatherWho retired with a record of 50-0, he held eight world titles in various boxing categories. Throughout a distinguished artistic career ““money” He has established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time. He has been a champion at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight.

Among the most prominent victories of the American boxer are his victories over giants of this sport, such as: Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manuel Marquez and Canelo Alvarez.

Since retiring from professional competition Mayweather He has participated in many exhibition battles. He faced Tenshin Nasukawa (2018), Logan Paul (2021), Don Moore (2022), Mikuru Asakura (2022), Deji Olatunji (2022) and Aaron Chalmers (2023).





Read also

Diego Antonio Hernandez Ortiz

John Gotti IIIborn in 1992 in Rockville, New YorkHe is a mixed martial artist who has only competed in boxing twice; both times he won by knockout. This will be his third fight in boxing.

The next competitor for Mayweather Jr. He is the grandson of a famous New York mafia boss. John Gottiwho led a powerful crime family Gambino During the 1980s, despite his illustrious title and grandfather’s shadow, Gotti III He decided to chart his own path and build a career away from his family’s criminal past.

What time do Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III fight?

Fighting between Mayweather and Gotti It will start at 9:00 PM CDMX, 11:00 PM ET, and 8:00 PM PT.

The event will be held in a venue with a capacity of more than 22,000 spectators. CDMX Arena. floyd mayweather He remains a profitable fighter on the pay-per-view (PPV) model. In his confrontation with conor mcgregor He has garnered 4.3 million PPV buys, while when he fought Manny Pacquiao he earned 250 million. His show on Saturday is expected to cost between $20 million and $25 million.

Full fight card Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Damian Correa

Alain David Picasso vs. Izzat Hovhannisyan

Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca

Aaron Silva vs. Alfonso Flores

Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Rodriguez

Mayweather vs Gotti III: How to watch the boxing fight live

In both Mexico and the United States, fighting Mayweather vs Gotti III It can be followed through Paid streaming platform DAZN.