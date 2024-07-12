What time do they play and what channel is Tijuana vs. Chivas today: TV and online streaming to watch the Apertura 2024 Liga MX match

The start of Apertura 2024 was very different for both, but Tijuana And Chivas They are already focused on the match they will play in the second round at the Caliente stadium. The match is taking place on the border and is scheduled to Friday, July 12from 21:05 CDMX Time (23:05 ET) And you can live on screen Hot TV In Mexico and Fix Premium In the United States.

“It may taste bitter, that’s football. We needed to define and we will work to achieve that effectiveness.“Those were the words of Fernando Gago in the press conference after Chivas’ 0-0 draw against Toluca. He flock He failed to score on his first appearance and even Chicharito Hernandez was rejected by fans who booed him after a foul.

On the other hand, Juan Carlos Osorio’s return to the bench in Mexico couldn’t have gone better. His Xolos side beat Querétaro 2-1 as visitors thanks to goals from Carlos Gonzalez and Domingo Blanco (Samuel Sosa was ruled out of the match). white roosters), and now they are more enthusiastic about their people.

Here are all the details to see Tijuana vs. Chivas.

Which channel is Tijuana vs. Chivas today? TV and online streaming showing Apertura 2024

TV channels: Mexico: Hot TV United State: –

Online broadcast: Mexico: youtube hot tv United State: Fix Premium



What time do they play against Tijuana? Chivas for Apertura 2024?