What Shakira pays for the success of her new song

Shakira turned heartbreak into income in record time. Less than a week after she began collaborating with Bizarrap, a song dedicated to her former partner, soccer player Gerard Pique, the work has made a huge cultural impact, be it through memes and parodies, as well as being played on radio and digital channels. To date, this is the biggest debut in the history of Spanish-language music.

According to the marketing consulting firm Findasense, which analyzed the success of the song, YouTube and Spotify respectively pay roughly 0.0069 and 0.037 cents per copy. If one considers that all together this “dirty” exceeds 84 million views, which is increasing every hour by a million or two million views, the money generated is by no means negligible.

In addition, the success of the song also “caused” Gerard Pique, in the song’s lyrics, to criticize his current relationship with Clara Xia. The former footballer, who runs the King’s League seven football championships with influencer Ibai Llanos, has secured sponsorship from watch brand Casio, an unexpected beneficiary of controversy after being mentioned in a derogatory manner by Shakira, as well as the Renault Twingo car brand.

The company that authored the analysis estimates that Shakira’s “heartbreak trilogy,” made up of the last song and the equally popular “Monotonia” and “I Congratulations,” brings the singer approximately $19,747 per minute.

It is also estimated that other companies have benefited from the controversy, such as Netflix, Pocket, Burger King, Prime Video and Disney Plus; Because by mentioning the song on their social media, they could have saved close to $8,000 in advertising.

Shakira’s income came to attention as part of the process that the Spanish Treasury is pursuing against the Colombian for alleged tax fraud of about $14.5 million. Obviously, it’s a heavy issue.