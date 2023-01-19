Eugenio Derbez recreated a music video parody of Shakira and Bizarab vs. Pique

Actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez is considered one of the most popular Mexicans in Hollywood, because his talent has allowed him to climb internationally and this means that any statement he shares is taken into consideration by the public opinion.

The Mexican has participated in major projects and is one of the most popular actors around the world. – picture: Getty Images

accurately, In view of bubble That gave birth to Shakira’s new musical theme alongside Bizarab called Music Session #53And Derbez joined the artists supporting the Barranquilla superstar. So much so, that he decided to recreate a video parody with his wife, singer Alessandra Rosaldo.

The clip was shared through their social networks, and in it the couple was seen pretending to be Shakira and Bizarab. For her part, it is Alessandra who sings and wears a black bra with a checkered shirt to recreate the Barranquillera costume, and Eugenio appears in the back, pretending to be a DJ, but is actually eating pizza.

In this, the actor’s wife refers to the children, as she begins by naming them one by one and emphasizing that although it took her 23 hours to give birth to Aitana, their common daughter, they are all equal to their father, Eugenio Derbez.

“Asilinn, Vadhir, José Eduardo, they all look very similar. I wanted something different, I filmed the delivery. Twenty-three hours of bidding and Etana is just like you. Your genes have an effect and that’s why they all look alike to you…ta mom.. .”, says the couple’s parody lyrics.

It should be noted that the actor has already spoken out in support of the Colombian and Mail Which he did with his wife, so they accompanied him with a message saying: “#TodasSomosShakira”.

Recently, in his style, the Mexican posted a photo on Instagram, but the curious thing is that it turned out to be another parody of the Colombian hit song that, apparently, was intended for his former love partner Gerard Pique and so far. Football player’s ex-girlfriend, Clara Xia.

The singer premiered her music session with Bizarrap and Clara Shea was the hero of the memes. – picture: YouTube Bizarrap – Screenshot from European Press

In the profile of the aforementioned social network of the film and television actor, a photo of Bizarab was published, and next to her, instead of appearing, Shakira replaced her with a montage in which her colleague Consuelo Duval appeared, specifically in the role of Federica. , who played the female role in the well-known TV show Teddy family.

“A message I got from Federica: Be careful, I’m getting a tick bite. If you don’t want my next bizarrap session with me,” Derbies Books.

Immediately his followers did not hesitate to comment on Mail With messages like: “Another season of Teddy family It will heal us and make us feel good after all we’ve been through in recent years”; “Imagine Shaki and Fede together, none of them are left alive”; “Obviously… Ludovico needs coffee with Pique… T, because Federica is already doing Pay,” he posted on his Instagram.

Eugenio Derbez and fellow actress Consuelo Duval joined the trend of Shakira’s new single with this photomontage on their Instagram accounts. – picture: Instagram: ederbez and consueloduval

However, this was not the only position made by the famous Mexican in this regard. In the middle of a public space, a Telemundo reporter He was able to have a short conversation with the man and he made his point about an interpreter excerpts.

The first thing the famous actor said is that he loves the Colombian very much. “We don’t talk to each other every day, but I love her very much and we have a very good relationship,” he added.

In addition, in front of the television cameras, Eugenio expressed his opinion on Shakira’s breakup with former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique: “It hurt me so much. So, I think it’s worth supporting her.” Rule.

But that was not all, because the man addressed the topic that was resonating about a possible foul by the Barranquillara, “being hurt” and that is the reason for his songs.

“Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves and everyone experiences their grief differently. So, well for her, I support her,” concluded the famous actor.