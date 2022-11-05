What passport should I use if I am a dual citizen and want to travel to the US?

Before the upcoming trip America, People with Dual Nationality They are usually surprised Whichever passport is convenient for them to use.

Officials on this migrations They make a series of recommendations compiled by the specialized site US Visas.

The starting point should be taken into account if both are applicable. If soA more sensible suggestion is to use one that requires fewer procedures and inconveniences to enter that country or is visa-exempt.



Some European countries do not require a visa to enter the United States.

In the case of Latin American peoples, a segment of the population has acquired the citizenship of their place of birth and is based on ancestry from a European country (especially Spain or Italy). With this, it would be more logical to use a second passport.

Visa waiver for USA

The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) includes a list of countries whose citizens do not require this permit. Below are the countries included in this group.

Andorra

Australia

Germany

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chili

South Korea

Croatia

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malt

Monaco

New Zealand

Norway

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

United Kingdom

Republic of Che

San Marino

Singapore

Sweden

Swiss

Taiwan

These countries apply to the option of Visa Waiver It allows a stay of up to 90 days for tourism, business or transit.

In order to access this type of visa, according to the same source, interested parties must be seeking entry Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). After approval, they are enrolled in the US Department of Homeland Security’s OBIM program.



To enter the US, if you have dual citizenship, you can use the more convenient passport ph SA.

How to Apply for ESTA Authorization

Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) authorization is processed online and must be approved prior to travel.

The response is usually immediate and is provided through the website. The cost is 21 dollars.

The approval period is two or till the expiry date of the passport, whichever comes first.

If it is rejected, the visa must be processed in advance.

The requirements include holding a passport with an integrated chip, holding a return ticket and providing no criminal record.

More situations of dual citizenship

Also, when coming from countries with certain limited visas, you can use your second option. The US Visa Note provides an example of the restrictions for Venezuelans regarding E-2 investment visas. In this case, it can be claimed through another passport.

On the same note, the United States recognizes dual citizenship for its own citizens and imposes almost no limitations on this situation.

