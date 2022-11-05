Time Change in America: When Will the Clock Turn Back? | International

Ian Rodgers adjusts clock hands in a workshop in Medfield, Massachusetts. Charles Krupa (AP)

This is wrong: in the first few days there is a feeling of extra rest from extra hours of sleep, soon the body gets used to the new schedule and everything returns to normal. Daylight Saving Time ends and Americans must turn their clocks one hour ahead on Sunday, November 6. Usually, at two o’clock in the morning, smartphones and digital devices connected to the internet network automatically make the change.

Time change in the US or Daylight Saving Time (DST, its abbreviation in English) has been in practice for decades, although the possibility of leaving a certain time of the year has been raised, although some countries have already taken the initiative. The theory goes that the goal of moving forward an hour in summer increases effort Save electricity, by making better use of natural daylight. However, this has not been verified and there is no assurance as to the effectiveness of this measure.

Which US States End Daylight Saving Time?

Of all the states that make up the United States, there are only two states that are exempt from daylight saving time. The states of Hawaii and Arizona maintain a specific time throughout the year.

In 1960 Congress defined the start and end dates of daylight saving time for the entire country. However, since it was not a federal reform, some states during that decade chose not to follow the measure for commercial and geographic reasons, for example, the state of Arizona. Indiana was also exempt from DST regulations until 2006, when the state decided to change its laws.

When does daylight saving time end in the US?

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Register

For the United States, daylight saving time ends on the first Sunday in November and resumes on the second weekend in March. So when the winter schedule ends, on March 12, 2023, the clocks will have to wind up once again.

Like many other countries, the North American country chose to start its clocks in the summer to take advantage of natural daylight and save energy. Stories about the origin of this initiative vary greatly, but they always revolve around that purpose. One of the most famous in this country touches the hero Benjamin FranklinFrom the 18th century he considered improving the time of day by reducing the consumption of candles.

Follow all international information Facebook Y Twitteror inside Our weekly newsletter.