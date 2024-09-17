What is the wealth of Angelica Maria “Bride of Mexico”?

Angelica Maria, Mexican cinema legend (Courtesy)

Angelica Maria She is an icon of national cinema. She started her career as an actress and singer during the call “golden age” In Mexican cinema in the fifties, it reached its peak until the seventies.

By that time she had become a regular performer in leading roles, especially in soap operas such as “wild heart” AndYara“

The Mexican-American has been able to excel in the artistic environment thanks to her clevernessBecause she was not only a great actress, but also developed an important musical career.

Not to mention that she has captured thousands of hearts with her beauty, which earned her her title. “Bride of Mexico”.

As his career soared, so did his bank accounts. Now approaching 80, how much is Angelica Maria worth?

Angelica Maria performed with Pedro Infante, another Mexican idol. (RS)

According to the website specializing in celebrity wealth Celebrity Net WorthAngelica Maria has an accumulated wealth of 10 million dollarsaround it 192 million Mexican pesosFor his over 50 years of experience in film and television, as well as the royalties from his music albums.

The actress and singer’s legacy is that she lives with her daughter, actress Angelica Valle, and her son-in-law in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

According to various posts by the singer on her official Instagram account, the house is estimated to be worth more than 3 million dollarsalmost 57 million 660 thousand Mexican pesos.

Their home is on one floor, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool and a guest house on a plot of approximately 20,234 square metres.

The living room is a space with artwork on the walls, furniture decorated with different pillows, a large TV and a fireplace. In the living room there is a round table made of granite, two sofas and a wardrobe.

The actress will appear in the Netflix film (X/Netflix).

Despite that 10 million dollars Not at all small, wealth Angelica Maria It could have been much bigger, but for his inexperience early in his career and Sexism At that time, they cost him a lot of money.

In an interview with comedian and host Yordy RosadoThe Mexican cinema legend revealed that money was stolen from her for decades as a woman in film and television production.

The artist said that in those years it was very normal for actresses to receive a lower salary despite playing very important roles in the works.

“They always robbed me because, woman, they always rob you, and they never give you what you deserve,” commented the Mexican bride.

In addition, he stressed that if he received a fair salary, he could currently use part of that money. charity.

“I wanted to be a millionaire, I have to be. I worked for it and I would like to be able to give it to my grandchildren, to give more to my daughter, to people I know need it. I wouldn’t be able to do everything I wanted to do, I would like to create foundations that help children, many things, I don’t have money,” he added in the interview with Yordi Rosado.