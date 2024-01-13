What is Deezer, how does it work, and how is it different from Spotify

Although Spotify's dominance and popularity is undeniable, the fact is that Deezer has established itself as a great alternative.

Deezer is one of the best alternatives when it comes to music streaming apps

When it comes to music streaming services, Spotify is usually one of the most popular and used applications. However, there are other interesting and worthwhile alternatives, such as Deezer. For many, this is the best alternative to Spotify due to all the features it offers, not to mention that it was also considered one of the best apps for listening to free music, but this feature has been dropped. Due to its online version, it is also one of the best websites to enjoy your favorite songs.

Deezer is great An alternative to Spotify and these services are often compared. So we've prepared this article to tell you what Deezer is and how it works, as well as its differences from Spotify. This way you can get a better idea about which platform you will choose to enjoy your favorite music content.

What is Deezer?

It's important to start at the beginning. Deezer is a music streaming service, which hosts more than 73,000,000 songs Officially licensed by many major artists around the world. Plus, since it has the ability to listen to podcasts, it's a great podcast platform.

Deezer is a service that You can use it on different platformsbecause it is available as an application for Android and iOS mobile phones, as well as for Smart TV, but also in web page format and much more.

By being Music streaming service with official licenses This means that it works with a paid subscription, although you can also access its library for free, but with ads that are usually not too intrusive. However, this is an advantage that has been gradually lost.

Deezer website

Download Deezer on Play Store

Download Deezer on the App Store

How Deezer, the alternative to Spotify, works

As we mentioned, Deezer is a music streaming service and if you want to take advantage of all its featuresThen you have to go to the checkout and pay for the subscription, which will allow you, among other things, to download songs and albums for offline listening.

It is also important to note that you can no longer use Deezer in its free version. This feature used to allow you to enjoy your favorite songs, but you had to have an internet connection at all times since then It did not allow downloading content for offline listening. I also encountered commercials between songs, but they weren't intrusive. But this function was disabled, only when the company changed its image, so to enjoy this entire catalog, it is necessary to have a subscription to the Premium or Family plan. The latter is recommended to save some money by paying for it with others.

To start using Deezer, You must register with a user account, which will not take you more than two minutes. In this process, you can choose a paid plan and subscribe to the service, or if you prefer to use it in its free trial, in case that allows you to decide. It is important to note that this trial period lasts about 30 days and the service notifies you before it expires so that you can make the payment and continue to enjoy the entire catalog.

Key features of Deezer

Deezer usually It is considered one of the best music streaming services Because of all the features it offers. Among them we can highlight the following.

Deezer offers a music library of over 73,000,000 officially licensed songs.

It offers a 30-day free trial period, during which you will enjoy all the premium features.

Like other streaming services, Deezer lets you download songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts for offline listening, but under its premium plan.

Regarding the audio quality, you should know that if you have the Premium plan, you can listen to CD-quality audio in PLAC format.

Deezer's monthly fee is usually €9.99.

Deezer's family plan covers up to 6 people and costs €14.99.

You can install Deezer on a large number of devices, both Android and iOS mobile phones, as well as smart TVs and computers and use it in its web version.

You can create playlists, follow artists, and organize your music however you want.

over time, Deezer has removed the ability to listen to music for free on the serviceforcing users to choose the premium or family plan, or move to other alternatives.

How is Deezer different from Spotify?

There are many differences between both streaming services, even though they are designed for the same purpose. It is important to know them all so you can make a decision.

in the first place, Spotify has a broader and more diverse music catalog than Deezeralthough the latter contains a lot of popular content and the current. When it comes to sound quality, it's important to consider all factors.

On the one hand, Deezer has over 52,000,000 songs in high definition audio They are encoded in FLAC format, which maintains the best possible quality. Plus, with the CD quality option, you can enjoy the tracks even more.

While Spotify It has very good audio quality at 320kbps and is encoded in OGG formatWhich means that inaudible parts are removed, but important data is preserved. This depends a little more on the users and their experience, but it's important to note that both services feature great sound quality.

Important difference Spotify lets you listen to music for free, although there are ads in all regions, while Deezer got rid of this feature, which is very important for many users. But it continues to offer the trial period and notifies you that you must pay to continue using the service.

When choosing Between one music service or anotheryou have to take into account all the factors we mentioned, but in general, Deezer is positioned as a strong alternative to Spotify, because it not only has a very diverse music library and with world-famous artists, but it also offers great audio quality.

Not to mention one of its advantages Deezer flow Allows you to discover new artists, in case you want to meet new preachers and enjoy their music. When it comes to the visual interface, both apps are very well designed and easy to use, so this is more of a subjective assessment.