Even knowing the importance of this fluid to a vehicle’s performance, most people forget Antifreeze When performing maintenance services. In fact, most of them do not know the difference between different liquids and their colors. We tell you what happens if you mix green antifreeze with pink.

he Antifreeze Helps dissipate heat in hot weather to prevent engine overheating. Likewise, it prevents the fluid in the car from freezing in the cold season. Rust and sediment can clog the cooling system, however Antifreeze Contains rust inhibitors to prevent this problem

What happens if you mix green antifreeze with pink

There are three types of antifreeze and any of the three types can be used as long as it is not corrosive to aluminum and the old antifreeze has been thoroughly disinfected.

However, many vehicle owners believe that mixing two different colors of antifreeze increases its efficiency, while others avoid this practice believing that it destroys its properties.

mix up Antifreeze Pink and green: yes or no

The color of antifreeze does not indicate any difference in the properties of the coolant. It’s just that different companies use different colors, so consumers know which product they are using just by looking at it.

However, there are some formulas that are formulated differently and mixing two different types will definitely reduce the efficiency of one type or the other.

Coolant and Antifreeze / Image: Shutterstock Credit: Shutterstock

What happens if you mix different types of coolant

There are mainly three types of refrigerants. They have ingredients that are slightly different from each other, which affects their efficiency and shelf life.

– green. Formulated with silicates, ethylene glycol, and anti-corrosion agents to protect metal components from forming and forming rust. It is recognized by its initials IAT (Inorganic Acid Technology).

– red. This has also been seen blue in some brands of antifreeze. It consists of Organic Acid Technology (OAT) and allows protection of all metal and alloy components of the cooling system. This antifreeze provides greater support against corrosion thanks to its components.

– orange. This is the result of the application of IAT and OAT elements which is why they are called Hybrids of Organic Acid Technology.

If you mix one of these types of coolant with another, you will weaken the corrosion inhibitors of the stronger types.

***

You may be interested:

These products help prevent coolant from leaking from your vehicle’s radiator

Antifreeze: does it have an expiration date?

3 of the best car antifreeze for the winter

Why would your car lose antifreeze if it didn’t leak?