March 10, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Is it time to say goodbye to WhatsApp statuses?

Roger Rehbein March 10, 2023 2 min read

the state to The WhatsApp Allow Share stories Format text, images, videos, GIFs, and audios Disappears after 24 hours.

Although this is a to update relatively new But it is used by most of the users, it works similarly in other social networks like Facebook And instagram.

What brings us WhatsApp again?

The WhatsApp will add a New section In the state: a bulletin of news that can be called “the newsThe name remains It’s not officialbecause this to update still in development stage.

the the changes it will be Has bad reputation on condition Will redesign to divide state in full. actually It will not be displayed vertically As everyone knows it, however will appear a landscape planningAnd approaching to what is instagram.

can read: Pokémon will release a sleeping game this year

“thanks for the newsletters Persons, institutions or organizations may Exchange of information in a simple way. This can also simply be used for Involved also Find information Of interest, that is, users will be able He chooses who do you want rReceive news And Follow the broadcasters of your choice Direct from The WhatsApphe explains WABetaInfo.

unlike messages or private chatsthe Newsletters are not protected against end-to-end encryption Because they have access to gAn unknown group of people.

but, The WhatsApp Plan Hide users’ phone numbers that Participate to bulletin to Avoids that reveal their identities.

This job perfectly My choice Users will be able to continue using the rest of the tools as always.

to receive notices to state for him Contacts And in order for them to also have their own, they must have them Saved phone numbers. On the other hand, to receive the newsenough with Subscribe to the source.

See also  The lights in the sky of the United States shock residents and disturb astronomers

Also read: TikTok will send a warning to teens an hour after use

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What happens if you mix green antifreeze with pink

March 10, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

How to Download WhatsApp Plus APK 2023: See Here and Install Latest Version on Android | Red Whatsapp | GBWhatsApp | Peru | Columbia | United States | Mexico | Spain | pe co usa us mx es | Directions | Play DEPOR

March 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

NASA has warned that a huge meteorite may fall to Earth in 2046

March 9, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Is it time to say goodbye to WhatsApp statuses?

March 10, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Stocks drop to a 7-week low as banks collapse – El Financiero

March 10, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Lord of the Skies 8: This is what Rafael Amaya’s currently unacknowledged daughter looks like | video

March 10, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Legislator: Science and Technology Act Initiative Has Serious Shortcomings

March 10, 2023 Zera Pearson