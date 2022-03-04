What happened to Residente and J Balvin? This is how Canelo wanted to fix it

Midtime Opening

Mexico City / 04.03.2022 16:57:00

This time not even Saul “Canelo” Alvarez It can stop the competition between Renee Perez (resident) And the J Balvin. Which is that both musicians are back to it Put yourself in the heart of the hurricane because of your musical rivalryBecause Puerto Rico kicked off on Thursday new song eight minutes where Destroy the Colombian Reggaeton.

According to journalist Raul de Molina, Canelo Alvarez Tried interfering between musicians before Residente will release his new songbecause it is a close friend of the two, in order to smooth out the rough edges.

“J Balvin was worried about what was happening and it occurred to him to call Saúl and tell him he needed his help.. He was asked to call Rene and answer the phone,” read the statement on El Gordo y la Flaca de Univisión.

The Canelo’s intervention only led to a temporary truce Among the musicians who at that time They have deleted posts from their social networks where they attacked

However, it all fell apart when Puerto Rican released his new songwhich is a collaboration with the Argentine producer a stranger which has already garnered more than 10 million views in a matter of hours.

“Then it was the boxing champion who called him and that’s why everything was arranged in the beginning, but Then J Balvin’s dad started posting these things on his social networksRaul de Molina added.

Controversy song between Residente and J Balvin

Why did the resident shoot J Balvin?

The conflict between the musicians arose because J Balvin asked at that time Grammy Countysince from his point of view, in mentioning the ceremony nOr urban artists have been appreciatedlike those who explain reggaeton.

However, Annoy this resident Because at that ceremony tribute will be paid Robin BladesPanamanian salsa singer. And therefore Thrown against colombian music on their social networks.