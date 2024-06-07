What happened to Jennifer Aniston’s face?

actress Jennifer Aniston Gives something to talk about after his recent public appearance, with netizens pointing out that “something happened to his face” and that he looks different.

Aniston, who turned 55 in February, is one of the most beloved and successful actresses in Hollywood, and one of the stars of the legendary series friends. Last Sunday he attended Morning show In Los Angeles, but his face did not go unnoticed.

Jennifer Aniston arrives at a FYC event for “The Morning Show” on June 2, 2024 in Los Angeles. ( Associated Press )

A “stiff” face, with difficulty showing a natural smile, is what those present noticed, as the actress greeted and tried to smile, but “something strange” happened.

Some have suggested that Jennifer, who has always had a natural face, may have undergone some cosmetic treatments that temporarily changed her face..

The most recent photo showing his face on social media dates back to April.

Jennifer Aniston, active in cinema

A few weeks ago it was announced that the actress would be producing a remake of the classic film 9-5 For 20th Century Studios.

Aniston and her partner at production company Echo Films, Kristen Hahn, are already immersed in the project and are preparing the final draft of the film with Diablo Cody, the film’s director. Juno.

9-5 A 1980 comedy film that follows the vicissitudes of three co-workers who decide to take revenge on their boss, whom they accuse of sexism.

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Danny Coleman star in the film, which was directed by Colin Higgins and written by Patricia Resnick, details. diversewhich specifies that the hit film spawned a comedy series of the same name, which aired on ABC between 1982 and 1983.

Aniston, star friendsand has already been involved as a producer in titles such as Morning show The new version of the legendary series that received the title Friends: Reunionamong other things.