What happened between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos behind the camera?

Since “Café con aroma de mujer” arrived on Netflix, this content has become a hit, becoming one of the most watched content in many Latin American countries. All the actors did a great job with their performances, though William Levy and Carmen Villalobos They stole all the audience’s attention, who began to speculate whether the actors had romantic.

What happens is that chemistry William Levy and Carmen Villalobos On screen many are starting to wonder if they are really acting or if their off-camera relationship is so much more than just partners. Besides, some netizens assert that none of them can come out to confess because at that time both of them had their partner.

What happened between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos?

Although the series originally aired from May to September 2021 through RCN in Colombia, it started gaining traction at the end of the same year when it hit Netflix. So the rumors romantic Enter William Levy and Carmen Villalobos They started long after the filming of the story had ended.

The actors have known each other for many years, crossing paths in various projects. In addition to having a very good relationship as colleagues, they have built a very nice friendship.

“I adore William, he has a very wonderful energy, he is pure sweetness. He has what we coastal people have”I acknowledge Carmen Villalobos On the show “Suelta la Sopa”. And when they told her about the rumors and the fact that they make a super cute couple, she comments that they always tell her to stay with William.

The fact is that according to William Levi And the Carmen Villalobos Nothing romantic ever happened between the two off camera. Additionally, she has been married to Colombian actor Sebastian Caicedo for several years, and at a time when rumors were stronger, Levi was still in a relationship with the mother of her two children.

So we will have to stay no longer with the illusion and salute the excellent explanation of the two.

For you, what happens between William Levi And the Carmen Villalobos?