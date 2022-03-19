March 19, 2022

What happened between William Levy and Carmen Villalobos behind the camera?

Lane Skeldon March 19, 2022

Since “Café con aroma de mujer” arrived on Netflix, this content has become a hit, becoming one of the most watched content in many Latin American countries. All the actors did a great job with their performances, though William Levy and Carmen Villalobos They stole all the audience’s attention, who began to speculate whether the actors had romantic.

What happens is that chemistry William Levy and Carmen Villalobos On screen many are starting to wonder if they are really acting or if their off-camera relationship is so much more than just partners. Besides, some netizens assert that none of them can come out to confess because at that time both of them had their partner.

