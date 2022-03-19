Laura Zapata made an impact by saying her kidnapping was a ‘gift from God’ and details it

Mexico City. – Laura Zapata She is one of the most popular actresses on Mexican TV, thanks to her unforgettable roles as villainHowever, her career goes beyond just acting on television, as she has also studied dance and has experience in theater and film.

I have been working since my childhood, I am a dancer who graduated from fine arts and I am an actress who graduated from the Andres Soler Institute, I continue to take singing lessons. I am a person who is constantly preparing.”

It was one of the darkest moments of his life when he was kidnapped She and her sister Ernestina Sodi While leaving a play, the kidnappers put them in a car and took them to an unknown location to demand a fortune for them. rescue.

They were kidnapped on September 22, 2002, Zapata spent 10 days with the criminals, but they were going to release her to collect five million pesos, Ernestina stayed with them for another five days and was later released.

In addition, Ernestina wrote a book called Deliver us from evil To tell us about his kidnapping, but he said there that Zapata is the owner of the terrible kidnapping, which caused the break of his relationship with Thalia and Ernestina and so far he has not spoken to the latter again.

Regarding the ransom, Laura said, “They didn’t pay me a penny. Neither Thalia nor anyone. They forbade me from doing a play because Thalia didn’t want to make anything public.”

And about why she said she was the intellectual writer of the kidnapping, she noted: “The kidnapping was a gift that came to say who in the family group. And where there were illegal movements that were not spoken, it did not happen. Get out, they did not show up.”

He added: