Ivonne Montero talks again about her fight with Aleida Núñez and she responds again

Mexico City. – Alida Nunez And the Yvonne Montero They continued their argument that they have been talking for several days, and this is since the first was crowned as mariachi queenan award previously presented to Ivonne, but this did not happen and they gave it to Aleida for the third time.

Related news

Click here and find out more information about the Puro Show on the Google News page

A press conference was held recently where the situation intensified and they both said things while Ivonne indicated that nothing was happening.

On that occasion, Alida noted: “At that time she hurt me, because I did not expect her to make unfortunate comments towards me, because I had nothing to do with the event.”

Therefore, Montero did not want to remain silent and said the following: “When I arrived, she did not welcome me … She expressed that there was a modus operandi that I do not share, but respect, but from there I respect. On her, zero, not at all.”

In addition, he confirmed that they are not friends. “Nothing happens, we are acquaintances, and we are not friends either, we are companions for life, and friends are those who go for coffee, exchange trips, but a friend’s true friend is …”.

Regarding this, Alida said: “Well, I considered her my friend, but … I am very loyal and honest and I said to her, What do you think? They sent me the video where she wrote bad comments, but nothing more.