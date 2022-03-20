March 20, 2022

Changes in Despierta América: After leaving the driver, EX QUEEN joins the Mexican beauty: Photo

Anna Patricia James Returned to the program on Wednesday America wake up, which was his home for eight years. The former beauty queen was one of the guests on this TV space, sharing some details regarding her next plans for the show.

He began by saying, “The show has it all, but something is missing.” Anna Patricia James To everyone’s surprise, he continued … “There is a lack of an emotional advisor here. Many people write to me on networks asking for advice, so I will come from time to time to give my advice,” he emphasized.

In this way, the Mexican beauty announced her return within a framework Twenty-fifth anniversary of the program morning. Despite the fact that his return will be in the form of collaborations and not permanent, Jamies fans were happy with this news.

