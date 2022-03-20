Changes in Despierta América: After leaving the driver, EX QUEEN joins the Mexican beauty: Photo

Anna Patricia James Returned to the program on Wednesday America wake up, which was his home for eight years. The former beauty queen was one of the guests on this TV space, sharing some details regarding her next plans for the show.

He began by saying, “The show has it all, but something is missing.” Anna Patricia James To everyone’s surprise, he continued … “There is a lack of an emotional advisor here. Many people write to me on networks asking for advice, so I will come from time to time to give my advice,” he emphasized. Related news

In this way, the Mexican beauty announced her return within a framework Twenty-fifth anniversary of the program morning. Despite the fact that his return will be in the form of collaborations and not permanent, Jamies fans were happy with this news.

“Anna Patricia is beautiful, if you doubt that she is needed in the program”, “Let her stay”, “Anita, stay. In Desperta America, this character is wanted, getting more beautiful”, “How beautiful that Anna Patricia is back ”, “Hello Anita, You are the best ”,“ That’s good, it was necessary ”; Read between the comments.

And the Mexican, dressed in a spring outfit, looked amazing. In a floral print suit, Anna Patricia arrived at the forum that saw her develop professionally on the small screen.

“Spring hasn’t come yet but that’s how I arrived today in Desperate America. There are places that always make you feel at home.” This was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was happy to be back on the set.

It should be noted that there is still no official date for the start of her class, but there are already expectations about the surprises that the former beauty queen is preparing for.