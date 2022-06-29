June 29, 2022

Khloe Kardashian Publicly Thanks Her Surgeon For Giving Her A 'Perfect' Nose

June 29, 2022

Chloe Kardashian Celebrate his thirty-eighth birthday At a party surrounded by the love of her sisters and her mother Kris Jenner And close friends, who dedicated to him via social networks sincere messages.

was one of them Dr. Raj Kanudia, whom the businesswoman publicly thanked for helping her create a better version of herself When he worked on his nose.

“I wish you another hundred years of health, happiness and success,” Specialist Books. The socialist replied: “Thank you for my perfect nose.”

Khloe Kardashian Publicly Thanked Her Surgeon
It was in April this year when Khloe spoke for the first time about plastic surgery Which he underwent four years ago to change the appearance of his face.

According to the information received from daily Mail, Dr. Raj Kanudia is known as the “King of Closed Rhinoplasty”, He works in Beverly Hills and is a darling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Khloe Kardashian receives constant criticism for her physical appearance

Since he adopted a new lifestyleChloe Kardashian He has faced severe criticism for his physical appearancesince recent months and after his separation from Tristan Thompson, He did not stop sharing bold images in which he reveals his toned tummy and stylized figure, The fruit of their intense exercise routine and healthy eating.

Last May, during a guest appearance on the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat with Amanda Hirsch, He spoke openly about the plastic surgeries he had, stressing that the only operation that was performed was rhinoplasty.

In recent weeks, the appearance of certain parts of her body led to talk as they confirmed that she had removed the implants from her backside to look more elegant.

Khloe Kardashian shows a more elegant figure
