March 18, 2022

Jackie Bracamontes is having a great vacation in the snow with her girls

March 18, 2022

I wrote in celebrities The

Jackie Bracamontes that at the age of 42, he managed to win the public’s love with his charisma and exotic smile, I decided to take a rest with him Her husband, Martin Fuentes and his five daughters, Jacqueline, Carolina, Renata, Paola and Emilia.

Through her Instagram account and as usual, the TV Presenter and Actress from Vail in Colorado, USA has shared some photos and videos of this unique moment in her family’s life.

“Who is who???”, The Mexican wrote at the bottom of a photo in which she is seen on top of a snowy mountain with her husband and five daughters.

Jackie Bracamontes on a trip with her daughters
Photo: Instagram @jackybrv

Paulina Rubio, Andrea Mesa, Veronica Bastos, Deborah Hallal and Zimina Navarrete, among others, reacted to the post with emojis and emotional messages.

Also on your Facebook account Jackie Bracamontes She shared a fun video showing off her daughters ice skating ability. The registry records more than 92 thousand copies.

“This family went on vacation to the snow! We started our first day snowboarding and my little girls got better and better. It was a very fun and cold day! I will tell you more adventures about our vacation in the snow,” he wrote in the description.

Look at the Jacky Bracamontes girls enjoying the snow here:

