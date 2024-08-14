What Elvis Crespo thinks of his colorful “look”: “I’m tired of being compared to Rosalia”

Puerto Rican singer Elvis Crespo He revealed to his followers what was going through his mind when he surprised them with a very “colorful” change, while recording the concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his global success. “gently”.

Recently, with the humorous personality that has characterized him throughout his career, meringue He shared on social media the moment he was surprised by the change. “looks”, Where she let down her distinctive long hair, but on that occasion in green, and as she expressed for a simple and straightforward reason: Rosalia.

1/25 | Elvis Crespo and his appearance that has changed smoothly over the years. Elvis Crespo in 1998 when he was enjoying his international hit “Suavemente”. – Archive

“Gentlemen, what do you think of my green hair?” the singer-songwriter asked the audience. “I’m tired of being compared to Rosalia… I’m tired. Now I want you to compare me to Karol G.”The Puerto Rican laughed about the video of the performance, which he posted on his social media account on August 11. YouTube.

Let us remember that the translator Draw me He has been the protagonist of countless memes in which he has been compared to the Spanish singer, a situation that the Puerto Rican has been very good at taking advantage of. On one occasion, Crespo shared a Tik Tok Comically “clarifying” the alleged physical similarities to the so-called “Motomami”. “Official statement: Rosalia is not my daughter” He said at the time.

These comparisons did not go unnoticed by the voice. “with height”Which, in a post on her Instagram account, shared the famous meme in which she compared herself to Puerto Ricans.