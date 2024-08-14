August 15, 2024

What Elvis Crespo thinks of his colorful “look”: “I’m tired of being compared to Rosalia”

August 14, 2024

Puerto Rican singer Elvis Crespo He revealed to his followers what was going through his mind when he surprised them with a very “colorful” change, while recording the concert on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of his global success. “gently”.

Recently, with the humorous personality that has characterized him throughout his career, meringue He shared on social media the moment he was surprised by the change. “looks”, Where she let down her distinctive long hair, but on that occasion in green, and as she expressed for a simple and straightforward reason: Rosalia.

“Gentlemen, what do you think of my green hair?” the singer-songwriter asked the audience. “I’m tired of being compared to Rosalia… I’m tired. Now I want you to compare me to Karol G.”The Puerto Rican laughed about the video of the performance, which he posted on his social media account on August 11. YouTube.

