What does Mexico need to progress at Copa America 2024?

Mexico must beat Ecuador by any result to qualify for the next stage of the 2024 Copa America

Mexico Venezuela lost 0-1 in the second match Copa America 2024 And it puts him in a predicament of passing to the next stage of the most important CONMEBOL championship held in the United States.

Jaime Lozano’s Mexican side were unable to turn the score around after Salomon Rondon scored a penalty in the second half, and even Orbelin Pineda missed the maximum penalty kick for the Tricolor that could have meant a draw.

And with the disaster, Mexico He fell to third place in the second group Copa America 2024 Having three points remaining and a goal difference of zero, and that only after winning their first match against Jamaica 1-0.

Mexico has one defeat and one win after two matches in the 2024 Copa America Imago7 / Sebastian Laureano Miranda

Meanwhile, the Venezuelans are practically tied at the top of the group with six points after their win against them Ecuador In the first game and now before that Mexico. That is why Tricolor’s final match against the Ecuadorians, next Sunday, will be decisive for qualifying for the group stage.

This was even his first defeat Mexico Against Venezuela in 13 matches, where before this match there was a record of nine wins and three draws. Moreover, after this debacle, it meant that the Aztecs had already lost at least once to all CONMEBOL teams.

Finally, this is the first time Mexico He did not score any goals against Venezuela and increased his series of matches there America’s Cup Without converting any results against a South American competitor since the 2016 edition.

Panorama of Mexico before Ecuador

Why Mexico Reaching the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024 He has only one result that suits him, and that is victory, as the team led by “Jimmy” Lozano must win whatever happens on Sunday 30 to be able to look forward to the next stage.

Editorial selections 2 related

Lozano and his disciples have three days to raise their heads and get rid of the disaster that the Venezuelans have been exposed to, since the clash against them. Ecuador That will be key, as only winning will suit them due to their position in the table.

Ecuador He also owns three units after defeating Jamaica 3-1 in the second date, which left him with a +1 lead, while he qualified Mexico It’s zero goals and that’s why it’s just one step below.

Yes Mexico The wins would bring it to six and join Venezuela as the second seeded team. Meanwhile, if the two teams tie, things remain as they are today Ecuador In second place and the tricolor in third place and will be excluded. Finally, defeat will more clearly result in exclusion from the group stage.

It should be noted that only the first two places in each group qualify for the quarter-finals Copa America 2024.