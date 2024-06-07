June 7, 2024

What distinguishes the far side of the Moon and how does it differ from its visible side?

Roger Rehbein June 7, 2024 5 min read

Image source, CNSA

caption, The descent and ascent module of China’s Chang’e 6 mission collects soil samples on the far side of the Moon.

Chinese probe Chang’e-6 It returns to Earth with a very valuable payload: the first soil samples collected on the far side of the Moon.

Pick up the robot About 2 kg of material After descending into the Antarctic Aitken Basin (APS), one of the largest known craters in the solar system.

Chang’e-6 spent two days collecting rocks and dust using a mechanical arm and a drill, an achievement celebrated by the international scientific community.

The capsule containing the samples is expected to land in the deserts of Inner Mongolia around June 25.

