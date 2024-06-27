What did the results of the operation show?

he National Electoral Council (CNE) Today, Wednesday, June 26, the process of auditing the automated configuration of the presidential elections on July 28 ended.

by Alberto News

In this sense, the results confirm that the system prevents identity theft on a systematic or widespread basis.

This was explained by journalist Eugenio Martinez on his account on the website (Those Outside the Country).

According to Martinez, it is very complicated because after 5 identity thefts with different incidents, the machine stops working (it is necessary to open it with a special key provided from a support center where the opposition is located). In centers where there are no witnesses, what can happen is “assisted voting.”

