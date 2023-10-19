What did the creator of “The Office” say about the possibility of rebooting the series?

The Office’s creator, Greg Daniels, addressed rumors of a possible reboot 10 years after it ended, in May 2013.

Since its establishment in 2003, the desk It became a series so controversial and beloved by the audience that it was impossible to ignore it. Network television sitcom nbc It was back in the headlines again last month, thanks to rumors that the series might be returning. However, its creator greg daniels, He gave the official version About the possible reboot in an interview with the media Collider.

Although the successful series aired its final episode in 2013 after nine seasons, there are many fans who do not lose hope that it can return in some way, and it is now part of another era. American version of the desk Capturing the attention and taste of its fans, it tells the daily working life of employees of the regional paper company “Dunder Mifflin”, and accompanies them on their mischievous, and often ridiculous, adventures.

After a report from Facebook News Last September, it was announced that the series would be rebooted when the season ended. Writers Union strike in the United States, It generated great expectations among followers. Of course, series creator Greg Daniels is no stranger to the legion of fans the series still has, but he revealed that at the moment he can’t give them a definitive “yes” or “no.” but, screenwriter Saturday Night Live He said he held talks with the TV station nbc This does not rule out the possibility.

The irreverent series “The Office” had nine seasons and was characterized by its funny and awkward sense of humor. (Reuters/Danny Moloschuk//File Photo)

“Well, I think it’s very speculative,” he revealed to. Collider. “The fact that it was exaggerated based on a line in an article from demon It was good, I think, in a sense, the fans still care a lot. But what I would like to say is that when there is something to announce, I will announce it without a doubt.”, He confirmed.

As we remember, one of its heroes, the actor Steve Carell, he remained in the series remembered only until the seventh season. Therefore, if a reboot is done, the audience will not be guaranteed to get the performance of the original cast, made up of actors like Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Oscar Nunez, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton, Phyllis Smith and many more.

The truth is that, ultimately, if the desk If it continues somehow, it won’t be quite the same. Daniels previously stated that if development approves the reboot, “It would be an extension of the universe, you know what I mean The Mandalorian It’s like an extension star Wars“.

At the time, the series faced a great deal of criticism, largely due to the jokes and other content having aged poorly over the years. A time that turned into a decade of absence on the small screen. Throughout this decade, the world has evolved by leaps and bounds in terms of technology, communication and ideologies, so Daniels will have to adapt the content to the current era. However, he admitted that it is still unclear how. “When you watch old movies, it’s like a game to decide what won’t work when everyone has a cell phone,” he said.