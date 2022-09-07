What channel is it on and where do you watch it live online and live Liga MX 2022 duel

America and Atlético de San Luis face each other in round 13 of the opening tournament 2022 and here we bring you all the details of the broadcast.

There is an account suspended between America s Athletic St. Louis. Previous Championship Sad Potosinos At Azteca Stadium and at that time they exacerbated the bad moment for the Eagles. now in Opening 2022 Revenge came to the capital.

The match corresponds to Day 13 of Liga MX and the Eagles are looking to add Eighth win in a rowwith what they want History of Mexican football. But in front of them is a club that is fighting to get into the Fiesta Grande and has the necessary players to intimidate Fernando Ortiz and his cohorts.

For this meeting Azulcrimas They will make changes to the eleven. On the one hand Bruno Valdez is excluded s Richard Sanchez will not be taken into consideration. On the other hand, Henry Martin appears to be back in ownership.

Where can you watch America vs. Athletic San Luis

The match between America and Atlético San Luis is going like this Tuesday 6 September in 9:05 pm, Central Mexico time, at the Azteca Stadium. The Live broadcast by Channel 5 s TUDNwhile on the Internet you can watch through an application Fix. Similarly, in huge eagles You will get the highlights of the match, such as the summary and all the goals.

America vs Atlético San Luis: potential alliances

America : Guillermo Ochoa; Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres and Salvador Reyes; Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendegas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Athletic St. Louis : For confirmation. DT: Andre Jardin.

Minute by minute transmission: America vs. Athletic St. Louis

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!