September 7, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

What channel is it on and where do you watch it live online and live Liga MX 2022 duel

What channel is it on and where do you watch it live online and live Liga MX 2022 duel

Cassandra Curtis September 7, 2022 2 min read

America and Atlético de San Luis face each other in round 13 of the opening tournament 2022 and here we bring you all the details of the broadcast.

by Andrew Olmos

comments

America is seeking to continue to advance against St. Louis.
© picture 7America is seeking to continue to advance against St. Louis.
Andrew Olmos

There is an account suspended between America s Athletic St. Louis. Previous Championship Sad Potosinos At Azteca Stadium and at that time they exacerbated the bad moment for the Eagles. now in Opening 2022 Revenge came to the capital.

The match corresponds to Day 13 of Liga MX and the Eagles are looking to add Eighth win in a rowwith what they want History of Mexican football. But in front of them is a club that is fighting to get into the Fiesta Grande and has the necessary players to intimidate Fernando Ortiz and his cohorts.

For this meeting Azulcrimas They will make changes to the eleven. On the one hand Bruno Valdez is excluded s Richard Sanchez will not be taken into consideration. On the other hand, Henry Martin appears to be back in ownership.

Where can you watch America vs. Athletic San Luis

The match between America and Atlético San Luis is going like this Tuesday 6 September in 9:05 pm, Central Mexico time, at the Azteca Stadium. The Live broadcast by Channel 5 s TUDNwhile on the Internet you can watch through an application Fix. Similarly, in huge eagles You will get the highlights of the match, such as the summary and all the goals.

America vs Atlético San Luis: potential alliances

America: Guillermo Ochoa; Emilio Lara, Nestor Araujo, Sebastian Caceres and Salvador Reyes; Pedro Aquino, Alvaro Fidalgo; Alejandro Zendegas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martin. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

Athletic St. Louis: For confirmation. DT: Andre Jardin.

Minute by minute transmission: America vs. Athletic St. Louis

Did you like our note? Are you encouraged? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, organized experience, tailored to your interests. Try it!

See also  The NBA confirmed that the referees were wrong against the Curry Warriors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Like City, I would like to have the history of Seville in Europe”

September 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Marcelo welcomed more than 20,000 Olympiacos fans after his signature

September 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

National Classic changes schedule between America and Chivas

September 6, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Two planes ‘nearly collided’ at Florida airport

September 7, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Education and Health: Starting Thursday, Austral College is introducing the second season of “Open Science”

September 7, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What channel is it on and where do you watch it live online and live Liga MX 2022 duel

September 7, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

A Long Island Player Won $1 Million in the Lottery, But He’ll Only Get $650,000 Because of Taxes

September 7, 2022 Zera Pearson