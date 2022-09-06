“Like City, I would like to have the history of Seville in Europe”

2022-09-06

“It’s a club with a history, it’s going to be tough and this is a great stadium. Don’t miss the show. We’ll try to win and get the three points.”

Manchester City strategist, Pep Guardiola He said that Sevilla and their fans would put their team in trouble because the Spaniards dominate Europe.

Manchester City will visit Seville on Tuesday in Sanchez Pizjuan at the start of Group G Champions League . The match was scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Honduran time.

In the same way he spoke of the Seville coach, Julen Lopetegui And about the bad moment that occurs at the beginning of the Spanish League season.

“If they had defeated Madrid last year, Seville would have entered the battle for the league, but Madrid defeated everyone. My two newscasts have passed from that, what happens to him, it happens to all of us,” Pep said.

Finally, he advised a great friend, Lopetegui. “He has to try to do things as best he can, because it is too early to assess good or bad things in a few league matches and there are still 102 points at stake,” the Catalan coach said.

ABOUT ERLING HAALAND

The beginning of the Norwegian striker, Erling HaalandCity were crazy, he currently has 10 goals in 6 games he’s played, so Pep has words too.

“We wanted a good striker and he is, although there are other players who are not talked about much.”