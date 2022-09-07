A message on social networks from Carlos Salcedo criticizing the refereeing in the first half between Lyon vs FC Juarez

In the first half between Leon and Juarez, a message was published on Carlos Salcedo’s Twitter account criticizing the Liga MX referee

Mexico – Defend JuarezAnd the Carlos Salcedosparked controversy, as a tweet was posted from their social networks to criticize Arbitration MX . League.

At the break, when you enter the mark Lion s Juarez The score was 0-0 on the defender’s Twitter account Carlos Salcedo A sarcastic message appeared in front of the jury’s actions.

“Good Liga BBVAMX with these referees! They want to take center stage, good!!” , posted on the player’s profile. brave.

Tweet published from the official account of Carlos Salcedoleft minutes after the end of the first half of Lyon vs FC Juarez.

Carlos Salcedo criticized the refereeing during the match between Leon and Juarez. picture 7

Apparently, Salcedo’s annoyance stemmed from his teammate’s dismissal, Alberto Acostawho saw a second warning in the 41st minute.

collide acosta Lucas Diorio and judgment, George Abraham Camachoconfirming that it was a yellow seal, and since Acosta already had the protective card, he saw the parcel.

The whole team turned on Al-Nasiri, who did not give in to pressure and trusted his decision.

This tweet was shared on the social networks of Carlos Salcedo. Twitter

Later the same thing Abraham Camacho He kicked Victor Davila off for launching an attack on the center braveMaximiliano Olivera, so Lyon was also left with 10 items on the field of play.

Finally, Lyon beat the Braves 1-0 at the Nou Camp.

Carlos Salcedo’s tweet has been deleted

Shortly after the end of the match between the Green Bells and the Braves, Carlos Salcedo’s message was deleted from social media.