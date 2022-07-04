What are the common mistakes made when applying for a visa to the US? | trends

Thinking of applying for a visa for America? Please note that this document will vary depending on whether we intend to use it for tourism/visitors, business, employment or study. Here we share one A series of recommendations when you complete the relevant form and present yourself for an appointment at a North American Embassy. Likewise, we show you some common mistakes that you should avoid to go through the correct process at the consular interview.

Although most applications are approved, there are many reasons why consular agents refuse them. In 2020, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) declined Over 4 million visas Temporary and non-immigrants. Over 2.1 million of the rejected visas are tourist visas and here we explain what mistakes most people make.

What are the errors during visa processing?

Total 1.7 million requests Visa applications were rejected in 2020 as they were deemed ineligible.

1. Not understanding the use of DS-160

The first step in applying for a visa is to fill it correctly Form DS-160, will be based on the information you provide in the consular interview document. Although Application of DS-160 Available in English, the portal explains that a translation into Spanish can be activated to avoid making mistakes when filling out the application. LiveUSA.

2. ‘Finger’ errors

Reviewing your application is very important. In 2019, the US Embassy in Mexico released a list of the most common forms to fill out and to the surprise of many, 60% were due to visa revisions. name errors; And20% have their date of birth wrong; 10% gender is wrong and remaining 10% passport number.

Simple mistakes can delay your visa or your trip. Review your information when filling out your DS-160 form.# Live process And avoid mistakes. pic.twitter.com/ScRM62VFac — US Embassy in Mexico (@USEmbassyMEX) April 4, 2019

3. Incomplete or incorrect information

The DS-160 form page will not alert you if you are missing one of the fields. You will need to provide detailed information such as your residential address. You have to put street, number, county and state and even zip code. You must have your passport number, possible itinerary, dates of your last five visits or trips to the US, and employment data.

4. Lack of proof of his return

According to USCISThe main reason for nonimmigrant visa denial is the applicant “does not establish his right to nonimmigrant status”, as stated in Section 214(B) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). “This happens when the State Department doesn’t believe you’ve submitted enough evidence that you’re going back to your home country,” he explains. CNN Immigration attorney Naomi G. Ramirez.

5. Clothing

Embassies don’t require any specific dress code, but it’s best that you make a good impression. Avoid looking ugly. As if you are going to work, it is recommended to give preference to neutral tones. A good option is to wear dress pants and a shirt (or blouse). Do not exaggerate.

You should prepare for the interview and go with appropriate clothes (Photo: GEC)

6. Not being prepared for the interview

A common mistake people make. During the interview, The consular officer This will be based on the information you filled out on the DS-160 form for the interview, so you should remember it. For example, if he asks you where you are going, you should answer the destination you wrote on the form. If you give another location, he will start asking you about the details of your trip. If there are discrepancies, it may deny you a visa. Frequently Asked Questions:

Where do you travel in America?

What is the purpose of your trip?

How long will you be staying and when do you plan to leave?

Who are you traveling with?

Where does he work? How long have you been working there and what activities do you do?

Who will pay your travel expenses?

Where will you stay?

Do you have relatives in America?

Have you traveled to or visited the US before?

7. Give more information…

Just answer what they ask. Answer what your DS-160 form says and don’t focus on stories that might confuse you. If you haven’t been asked who will pay for your trip or if you know someone in the US, don’t insist on that information. You can give the impression that you are nervous and want to distract yourself.

8. Lying

Never do that. According to USCIS, intentional misrepresentation (or lying) when applying for a visa can result in permanent inadmissibility and is one of the most common reasons an application is denied.

