What are the 10 best camera phones in the world launched in 2024? | Xiaomi | Huawei | Motorola | Smartphone

Do you like taking pictures? Dexomarka portal specializing in benchmarking, has just shared a list of mobile phones launched in 2024 that stand out for their cameras. To the surprise of thousands of tech enthusiasts, several popular brands like ASUS, Vivo, and Realme failed to make it into the top 10. Which phone is in first place? Here you can meet them.

What is the cell phone of 2024 with the best camera in the world according to DXOMARK?

According to the classification, Huawei Bora 70 Ultra It is the 2024 mobile phone with the best camera in the world. This team, which obtained 163 points, managed to outperform the Honor Magic 6 Pro (158 points) and Oppo Find X7 Ultra (157 points), which came in second and third place respectively. In the top five we have the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with 149 points and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra with 146 points.

South Korean company Samsung managed to make it into the “top ten”. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 phones took the sixth and tenth places in this ranking prepared by DXOMARK. Google, for its part, was also present, as its mid-range phone (Pixel 8a) achieved 136 points and took the ninth place in this list.

Huawei Pura 70 Ultra takes the top spot in the ranking. Photo: DXOMARK capture

It is worth noting that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 do not appear on this list, as Apple’s latest phones were officially introduced at the end of 2023. In this final ranking, only those phones that have the bands that were launched this year were selected. The positions are expected to change in the coming weeks as new stations arrive.

What are the technical specifications of the Huawei Bora 70 Ultra phone?

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, launched in April 2024, is a premium mobile phone that weighs 226 mm and has the following dimensions: 162.6 mm high, 75.1 mm wide and 8.4 mm thick. Regarding its screen, the device has a 6.8-inch OLED panel with Full HD + resolution (2844 x 1260 pixels), 2500 nits of maximum brightness and “Kunlun Glass” protection to make it more resistant.

Inside the smartphone we find a powerful Kirin 9010 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage (perfect for storing photos, videos, music and other files), and a powerful 5,200mAh battery. According to the Chinese brand, this device is compatible with 100W (wired) and 80W (wireless) fast charging.

In the photography department, the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 40MP ultra-wide-angle lens for wide shots, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The front camera is 13MP. The device is also IP68 certified and runs HarmonyOS 4.2 as its operating system.

What are the 10 smartphones of 2024 that have the best camera according to DXOMARK?

Huawei Bora 70 Ultra (163 points) Honor Magic 6 Pro (158 points) Oppo Find X7 Ultra (157 points) Xiaomi 14 Ultra (149 points) Motorola Edge 50 Ultra (146 points) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (144 points) Xiaomi 14 (138 points) Honor 200 Pro (137 points) Google Pixel 8a (136 points) Samsung Galaxy S24 (133 points)

What are the technical specifications of the Honor Magic 6 Pro phone? The second mobile phone of 2024 with the best camera according to DXOMARK

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is a premium smartphone that features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smooth and vivid visual experience. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, while the front camera is 32MP. Additionally, it features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging and wireless charging, and runs on Android-based MagicOS.