What appliances break down the fastest in a home?

Every home in the world has a set of devices to facilitate various activities during the day. (Image: Pixabay)

The durability of home appliances is a constant concern for consumers, as these appliances are an essential part of daily life in modern homes, facilitating and improving everyday tasks such as cooking, personal hygiene, and communication.

According to recent studies, there are some devices that tend to fail or deteriorate more quickly than others, which directly affects the economy and quality of life of users.

Likewise, one of the main reasons for hardware failure is repetitive, and sometimes improper, use. next to, Factors such as build quality and maintenance (or lack thereof) play a crucial role in the lifespan of these devices.

Below we present the appliances in the home that cause the most problems as well as the most common and the useful life they typically have.

Mishandling your washing machine, such as overloading it with clothes, can cause it to wear out more quickly. (Image: LG)

Among the devices that have the highest failure rate are washing machines. Lime build-up, excessive use of detergent and overloading of clothes can cause significant damage to its components, reducing its useful life and usage time.

According to reports of consumer associations. Washing machines have an average useful life of 5 to 7 years.Being a device that needs repairs or replacements as soon as possible, which means more time and money costs.

This device may fail due to poor temperature calibration. (Image: LG)

Other appliances that appear on the list of appliances most likely to fail are refrigerators or coolers, especially models with automatic defrosting systems and ice dispensers. Faults are usually related to the cooling system and electronic components, requiring expensive repairs.

Studies show that the life expectancy of a refrigerator is about 13 years, although problems can start to appear much sooner if proper precautions are not taken.

With the advancement of technology, a dishwasher has become present in every home. (Photo: Christine Klose/DPA)

These devices also tend to develop problems relatively quickly. Water leaks, pump problems, and control system failure are common and can affect optimal operation. The estimated useful life of these devices is approximately 9 years.

Poor condition of the microwave poses a danger to the household. (picture information)

On the other side, Microwaves have relatively shorter durability compared to other appliances.

Its average useful life is 7 years, and the most common malfunctions are associated with electronic control systems and door opening mechanisms.

It is important to note that although these devices have a greater tendency to fail, there are actions consumers can take to extend their useful life.

Each of these devices must be carefully cared for. (Image: Shutterstock)

Some of the basic care that makes a difference when keeping your appliances in good condition include:

Perform regular maintenance.

Follow the manufacturer's instructions for use.

Avoid overloading or misusing devices.

Besides the above, choosing appliances from brands known for their quality and durability, even when they represent a larger initial investment, can be more economical in the long run. Many of these brands offer extended warranties and after-sales services that contribute to the longevity of the devices.

Although some devices tend to wear out more quickly than others due to factors inherent in their design and use, consumers are not completely helpless, given the comprehensive recommendations currently in place.

An informed choice of appliances, coupled with proper maintenance and responsible use, can help reduce the frequency and severity of faults, thus ensuring greater durability and efficiency in the home.