Wendy’s arrives in Santurce with an innovative concept | Present

Celebrating its 45th year in Puerto Rico, Wendy’s opened its 83rd restaurant in San Juan located at the intersection of Baldorioty de Castro Avenue and Roberto H. Todd Avenue, on Condado Avenue in Santurce.

“This restaurant is a clear reflection of the innovation that Wendy’s has demonstrated over its four and a half decades in Puerto Rico,” CEO Jorge Colón Gerena noted in written statements.

“The new Wendy’s restaurant on Condado Street was designed with the consumer in mind. Here we offer the quality of service and products that set us apart, and we also looked for options that allow the consumer to have more flexible service and an experience more in tune with their tastes and needs,” Colon-Gerena added. .

This two-story restaurant covers 4,200 square feet and has an investment of $2.6 million. It has a balcony on the second floor which allows it to be “pet friendly”. Additionally, it will have four kiosks where you can order digitally, to help speed up orders and reduce consumer wait time.

“In our beginnings 45 years ago, we reinforced our commitment to Puerto Rico to contribute to its social and economic development. With the opening of each of our restaurants, we have brought this responsibility to life, creating jobs, providing growth opportunities for our employees, and supporting local industries and communities, while modifying Our offerings suit the tastes of Puerto Ricans.”

Restaurant No. 83 was built by General Contractors Group and seats 94 people, 62 of whom are on the covered terrace on the second floor.

The opening of this restaurant creates 40 jobs on the island, promoting the continued growth of the Colón Gerena Group, which already has 5,000 employees across its 119 restaurants, which, in addition to Wendy’s, include Applebee’s, Longhorn, Olive Garden and Sizzler.

For her part, Lizmarie Medina, Chief Marketing Officer of Grupo Colón Gerena, explained, “The new Wendy’s also expands support for suppliers of local products, especially fresh meat, which travels from Como without being frozen to all restaurants on the island. With fresh eggs arriving from Salinas. Reinforcing our commitment to quality and the highest levels of service.

Restaurant hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM with drive-thru service until midnight; And on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:00 am until 12:00 midnight, and until 1:00 am through the window.