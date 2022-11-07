Well-known comedian Kathy Griffin has suspended her Twitter account for making fun of Elon Musk

Actress Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account has been suspended. (Reuters/Danny Molochuk)

Twitter actress account suspended, Katie GriffinHaving replaced the identity of the new owner of the company, Elon Musk.

Social network implemented recently Changes to your phishing prevention policies On the platform, the comedian, along with other users, changed the name of her account to Musk, for which she was sanctioned under the new rules.

“In the future, Any Twitter user who engages in phishing without explicitly identifying “parody” will be suspendedThe businessman posted it on his account this Sunday.

Kathy Griffin changed her Twitter name to Elon Musk

The businessman said he wanted to transform the social network into “The safest source of information in the world.”

In this way, Musk gives incremental signals to his thoughts on the network, considers this to be his “mission”, and believes that the accuracy of the information circulating on Twitter should make it “by far” the most reliable source.

On the other hand, the social network Twitter She was going to decide to postpone the launch of her new payment plan Verified accounts even after midterm elections in United Stateas reported this Sunday The New York Times.

The decision to postpone the proposed job by the new owner of the company, Elon Muskcomes after it faced a widespread public backlash, as the move may make it more difficult to distinguish between real users and those who pretend to be celebrities and politicians.

The Twitter checkmark has long been used to emphasize the credibility of government officials, prominent personalities and journalists, for which the move has been particularly criticized. All because of fears that it could affect the US elections.

Elon Musk wants to make Twitter “the world’s most secure source of information.” (Reuters/Geffen Rovich/File)

However, the change in the payment plan launch date occurs one day after the platform releases an updated version of its iOS app – Apple’s operating system for Apple phones – as it was detailed that users Whoever pays eight dollars a month can agree to get a blue check mark.

More specifically, the latest update of the app Described in the Apple App Store as a new verification feature “Just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow.”

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The New York Times regarding the decision to postpone the collection procedure.

The changes to Twitter’s verification process came a week after Elon Musk took control of the social media company in A $44 billion deal.

(With information from Europa Press and Reuters)

