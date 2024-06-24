June 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“We concluded an agreement with Barcelona, ​​but the coach changed…”

Cassandra Curtis June 24, 2024 2 min read

06-24-2024

Xavi Hernandez Among his plans was to include a football player who was following him in a Champions League match before he was dismissed from coaching the team. Barcelona. It’s about Stanislav Lobotka.

The Catalan coach praised the Slovakian midfielder Naples He was counting on taking him to the club, but his departure made it difficult for the player to wear Barcelona for the next season.

He added: “He is a player that I like, at the building level. He does not lose the ball and I would like to see him in a team like Barcelona.” He explained: “This makes the difference for Napoli.” Xavi At the beginning of March.

Following these statements, and on the occasion of the Italian team’s match in the Champions League, Lobotka He thanked the coach for his words. Now it is his agent who reveals that the agreement has been closed, but after his dismissal Xavi The transfer is still up in the air.

Lobotka was the reinforcement that Xavi Hernandez provided for Barcelona.

“We made an agreement with Barcelona, ​​but the coach changed. Barcelona has many financial problems and the situation is not clear. It has not fallen and the situation is developing. Everyone knows the quality of Lobotka. They know him in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and England,” he said. Branislav Jarosic On RTV channel.

The player’s representative has not closed the door yet. “Lobotka could return to Napoli and we would all be happy. Now he probably is. Napoli won’t let one of their best players leave if it’s not for a big fee. Many coaches are looking for this type of midfielder, and I’m talking to some of them,” he said. .

Lobotka29 years old, has a contract with Naples Until June 2027. He is currently competing in the European Cup with Slovakia They occupy third place in Group E, which has become the most equal Romania, Belgium And Ukraine. All of these teams will finish the group stage with three points each and are looking for a place in the round of 16.

