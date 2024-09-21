2024-09-21



The coach Barcelona , Hansi Flick He joined the group of players and coaches who have criticised the backlog of fixtures in recent weeks, insisting on Saturday that “FIFA should take more care of the players”.

Flick admitted that seven players were out due to injury, saying: “Some players have a big burden” Minutes, but he stressed that this would not be an “excuse” to justify the team’s results, and stressed that he only thinks about the players available to him so that they perform “100 percent.”

I think FIFA should take more care of the players. It’s not the best possible situation for them. We all love football. And for the players to perform at their best. He said in statements from the Joan Gamper Sports City: “If we want the best possible quality, we have to reduce the number of matches.”

Hansi Flick claimed on Saturday that despite the eight defeats he suffered in Saturday’s match Spanish League EA Sports Against Villarreal, Barcelona showed that they are capable of “playing well”.

“I never think about signings. We have a team and we have shown in the league how we can play well. Every team faces the same reality every season, losing games and players getting injured. As a technician you have to accept that.I focus on the available players so that they give their 100%.“He stated that.

From the press room at the Joan Gamper Sports City, the German coach confirmed that neither the accumulation of matches nor absences would be an “excuse” to justify the possible decline in Barça’s performance, which lost to Real Madrid on Thursday. Monaco (2-1) in a match marked by the expulsion of Eric Garcia in the eleventh minute.

“We analysed the game against Monaco and, despite the defeat, we saw very positive aspects. We defended very well with ten men. We have to continue with the same logic. We are on the right path and I hope we can show it tomorrow,” said the Barcelona coach.

The German coach praised VillarrealWho expects a “difficult match”. “They are the third team that has scored the most goals in the league. They do a very good job, they are good in defence and they know how to play with the ball. “They are an attacking team and it is nice to see them play.”

Likewise, Flick acknowledged that “some players have a heavy load”, such as Pedro Gonzalez “Pedri” and Marc Casado, who did not train with the group today. “Yesterday they did not feel particularly good, but today they are better. I think tomorrow they will be able to play at 100%.

In contrast, the coach defended Eric Garcia after his sending off in Monaco: “A sending off is something that can happen. I think he is in good shape and ready to play in midfield.”