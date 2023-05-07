Warren Buffett, the sixth richest man in the world, invests only three dollars in his daily breakfast

The sixth richest man in the world, Warren Buffett, according to the list compiled by Forbes magazine, has never invested large sums of money in his daily breakfast.

The American businessman, instead of spending on fancy meals, prefers to order breakfast at McDonald’s, Not to exceed 3.17 US dollars.

That is, the man is extremely careful with his money.

For 54 years, Buffett has done the same thing every morning on his short commute to the office: He stops by McDonald’s and chooses from three food options: Two sausagesAnd sausage biscuitAnd Eggs and cheeseAnd or bacon biscuitsAnd Eggs and cheeseAccording to the New York newspaper.

Similarly, the oldest Spanish-language newspaper in the US says that despite having a net worth of $15.8 billion and being the sixth richest man in the world, “the 92-year-old still resides in the same five-bedroom house in Omaha, Nebraska, which he bought over sixty years ago for only $31,500.”

That is, because he follows a daily routine “It reminds you not to let wealth affect your character and to stay humble.”.

Despite his enormous fortune ($15.8 billion), he tells his wife how much money he plans to spend each day before leaving home. “Gives you a specific number, like $2.61, $2.95, or $3.17“While shaving in the morning,” says the New York Times.