August 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Want a bill in Venezuela? Why Adele might visit the country

Want a bill in Venezuela? Why Adele might visit the country

Lane Skeldon August 11, 2024 2 min read

After several years away from Europe, British singer Adele arrived in Munich last week to meet her fans during amazing concerts. The “Someone Like You” singer had fans from all over the world traveling to the European country to watch her belt out her biggest hits and So you can interact with it.

This is what happened at her last show when she was kind enough to interact with her fans, including a Venezuelan couple, who were very excited when they saw the blonde. 36 year old asks you some questions.

Magical moment

The young woman identified as Chio Quijadaposted on his Instagram profile the exact moment the multiple Grammy winner made him do it in a hot way. He asks her name and her partner’s name, Randy.

Likewise, the artist congratulated Quijada after the proposal she received from her boyfriend and now fiancé.

Love for Venezuela

But what caught the attention was that Adele, with her sense of humor and charisma, expressed to the future bride and groom that if she was in Venezuela at the time of the wedding, she could participate.

“Tell me when the wedding is, and if you are in Venezuela, I will show up there.” The singer-songwriter declared, to screams of relief and applause from the many fans present at the venue, which was created especially for her concerts and is called “Adele World.”

“We spoke to the Queen. Just a dream come true. “Of course you are invited to our wedding in Venezuela, my friend.” It was the message Xiu accompanied the video with.

See also  Ho Chi Lora denies filing a lawsuit against 'Assault in Progress' producers: 'I wasn't even aware of it'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics
2 min read

Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics

August 12, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Cheque Bombo calls out enemies of Venezuelans for his harsh comments on the population
2 min read

Cheque Bombo calls out enemies of Venezuelans for his harsh comments on the population

August 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon
‘Snow White was supposed to be prettier’: Evil Queen showers compliments in trailer for new Disney film
2 min read

‘Snow White was supposed to be prettier’: Evil Queen showers compliments in trailer for new Disney film

August 11, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says
2 min read

Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says

August 12, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”
2 min read

Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”

August 12, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming
3 min read

The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming

August 12, 2024 Winston Hale
Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics
2 min read

Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics

August 12, 2024 Lane Skeldon