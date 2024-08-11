Want a bill in Venezuela? Why Adele might visit the country

After several years away from Europe, British singer Adele arrived in Munich last week to meet her fans during amazing concerts. The “Someone Like You” singer had fans from all over the world traveling to the European country to watch her belt out her biggest hits and So you can interact with it.

This is what happened at her last show when she was kind enough to interact with her fans, including a Venezuelan couple, who were very excited when they saw the blonde. 36 year old asks you some questions.

Magical moment

The young woman identified as Chio Quijadaposted on his Instagram profile the exact moment the multiple Grammy winner made him do it in a hot way. He asks her name and her partner’s name, Randy.

Likewise, the artist congratulated Quijada after the proposal she received from her boyfriend and now fiancé.

Love for Venezuela

But what caught the attention was that Adele, with her sense of humor and charisma, expressed to the future bride and groom that if she was in Venezuela at the time of the wedding, she could participate.

“Tell me when the wedding is, and if you are in Venezuela, I will show up there.” The singer-songwriter declared, to screams of relief and applause from the many fans present at the venue, which was created especially for her concerts and is called “Adele World.”

“We spoke to the Queen. Just a dream come true. “Of course you are invited to our wedding in Venezuela, my friend.” It was the message Xiu accompanied the video with.