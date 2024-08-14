Wander Franco reappears at the Dominican Attorney General’s Office

Wander FrancoDominican and former baseball player Tampa Bay RaysHe appeared in the morning hours of August 14 for his first preliminary hearing at the Palace of Justice in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

access Wander Franco To the Palace of Justice in Puerto Plata comes just over a month after receiving a formal accusation. Let us remember that on July 9, a document was filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office requesting that the player in question and the mother of the minor involved be made available to answer the facts of which they are accused.

Wander Franco on trial in Dominican Republic

The information was initially shared through the official X profile of ESPN Dominicana.. “Wander Franco appears in the Puerto Plata court to hear the first preliminary hearing of the case filed against him.”“The aforementioned source indicated,”

The file indicates that Wander Franco Failure to comply with the provisions of Principle 5, Articles 25, 396 letters b and c, 409 and 410, and the provisions of Law 136-03, which speaks of the protection of boys, girls and adolescents in the Dominican Penal Code.

If guilty, Former Major League Baseball player could face up to 20 years in prisonThe mother of the young woman in question is also under house arrest.

MLB has made a decision on Wander Franco.

After learning of the formal charge on July 9, the Commissioner’s Office issued a It took Major League Baseball no more than 24 hours to issue an official statement on the issue..

It was known at that time that: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, Wander FrancoHe was placed on the restricted list, sources told ESPN. He had previously been on administrative leave. With the charges against Franco, the administrative leave ended and the Rays requested a change to the restricted list for non-attendance. “MLB agreed.”.

It is important to note that this is not the final step as MLB will have a role in this case. Wander FrancoAny action Major League Baseball takes against the player will occur after the verdict is rendered and the case is closed.

After three years in MLB, Wander Franco He posted a .282/.340/.794 offensive line with 292 hits, 61 doubles, 30 home runs, 130 RBIs and 164 runs scored in 265 games with the Tampa Bay Rays.

