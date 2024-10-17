Walmart, Target and other department stores are closing their stores on this special date in the United States

Large supermarket chains USAlike Walmart, Target, Aldi and CostcoThey confirmed that they will remain closed for a period of time Thanksgiving Day Next November 28.

This decision, which has become increasingly common in recent years, represents a major change in business practices in the retail sector.

Why are supermarkets closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Strengthening tradition: The main goal is to maintain the spirit Thanksgiving Daya holiday traditionally reserved for family and gratitude.





Responding to employee requests: Growing awareness of work-life balance has led companies to give their employees more vacations.

Improving job satisfaction: By allowing their employees to rest and spend time with their families, companies seek to increase job satisfaction and reduce employee turnover.

Impact on consumers

Although closed Supermarkets It may create some inconvenience for consumers who want to make last-minute purchases, and it also offers some advantages:

Early Bird Offers: Supermarkets often run special promotions in the days before lockdown, allowing consumers to plan their purchases and find better prices.

Smaller crowds: By avoiding the usual holiday crowds, consumers can enjoy a more relaxed shopping experience.





Widespread closure of supermarkets in Thanksgiving Day It has a direct impact on the American economy. Although there is a temporary decline in consumption, this effect is partly offset by increased sales in the days before the lockdown and spending in other sectors.

Surveys indicate that the majority of consumers support supermarkets’ decision to close Thanksgiving Day. They appreciate the importance of allowing employees to enjoy this holiday and believe that this measure contributes to a healthier work environment.