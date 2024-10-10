Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Costco have decided to close their stores for 24 hours on this date in November.

Once again, American families are preparing to celebrate a national holiday Thanksgiving Daya holiday rooted in the country’s history. However, this year, as in recent years, there is one aspect that makes the difference: the blanket closure of major supermarkets. Giants love Walmart, goal, Aldi and Costco They confirmed that they will keep their doors closed on November 28, allowing their employees to enjoy this day with their loved ones.

This practice, which began to become popular a few years ago, has established itself as a new tradition in the American retail sector. Walmartthe world’s largest private employer, was a pioneer in this initiative, closing its stores in 2020. The decision was met with great approval from employees, who appreciated the opportunity to spend quality time with their families, especially after a year marked by the pandemic. Covid-19.

Read also

The reasons behind this decision to lower the curtains for 24 hours are multiple. First, it seeks to preserve the spirit Thanksgiving Daya holiday that celebrates family unity and gratitude. By closing their stores, major supermarket chains are contributing to this atmosphere of celebration and contemplation.

Moreover, this measure responds to the requirements of employees, who increasingly value the balance between their work and personal life. Stressful schedules and increasingly long work days have led to growing dissatisfaction among workers, who are looking for opportunities to disconnect and enjoy free time.

Benefits for employees and customers

Closing supermarkets on Thanksgiving has benefits for both employees and customers. On the one hand, workers can enjoy the rest they deserve and spend time with their families, which translates into greater job satisfaction and less stress.

On the other hand, customers also benefit from this measure, as they can find better offers and promotions in the days before the lockdown, allowing them to plan their purchases in advance and avoid crowds.

Impact on the economy

Widespread closure of supermarkets in Thanksgiving Day It has a major impact on the American economy. On the one hand, there is a temporary decline in consumption, as customers are unable to make last-minute purchases. But this effect is partly offset by higher sales in the days before the lockdown and spending in other sectors, such as restaurants and tourism.

Consumer surveys show broad support for the decision to close supermarkets on Thanksgiving Day. The majority of participants see this measure as positive as it allows employees Spend time with their families and promote a more humane environment in the workplace.